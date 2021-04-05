'Modi, Shah not bothered about Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh'

Kolkata: Trinamool Youth Congress president and party MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their alleged indifference to the recent Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh.



"The Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh, which led to the death of at least 22 CRPF jawans and injured 32, is one of the major terror strikes in the country after the Pulwama incident. But, those (indirect reference to Modi and Shah) who claim themselves to be patriots have turned daily passengers for campaigning in Bengal and conspiring to oust Mamata Banerjee from power. However, they are not concerned about Chhattisgarh. The Home Minister has not been able to visit Chhattisgarh even once," Banerjee said, while addressing a mammoth rally at Joynagar in South 24-Parganas.

Banerjee highlighted how Maoist insurgencies were rampant during the Left Front regime in the state's 'Junglemahal.' Sunday was the last date of campaigning for the 16 Assembly seats in the district that would go to polls on Tuesday.

Banerjee also hit out at PM Modi for maintaining double standards, referring to his recent visit to Bangladesh. "When you visit Bengal, you are reluctant to utter Joy Bangla slogan but in Bangladesh you chant the same slogan flanked by Bangladesh Prime Minister and Home Minister by your side. The people of Bengal will never approve of such double standards by a Prime Minister," Banerjee asserted.

He challenged the Prime Minister to contest the elections in Bengal on development parameters. "Come with a report card of what development you have done for the people of Joynagar or the whole of South 24-Parganas and I will turn up with the report card of what the Mamata Banerjee government has done. I will win confidently by scoring 10-0," he said.

He slammed the BJP for barely keeping any of its promises that it had made when it came to power in 2014. "Their promises are like a broken audio cassette that can only be heard and not seen while ours is a high quality DVD that you can see as well as listen to. Mamata Banerjee had fulfilled all the promises she had made while she was elected and you should be assured that she would also keep the promises that had been made in the manifesto of TMC," he added.

South 24-Parganas happens to be the strong base of the TMC as the party had won all the four seats in the district during the Lok Sabha elections 2019 and had secured a lead in all the 31 Assembly segments in the district. Banerjee is also an elected MP from Diamond Harbour seat in the district.

After Joynagar, Banerjee addressed a public meeting at Satgachia and also organised a roadshow at Bishnupur Assembly constituency.