Modi responsible for surge in Covid cases, says Mamata

Khardah: Holding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP responsible for the Covid surge in state, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Sunday demanded PM's resignation for having failed to contain the spread of the virus and adding up to the state's Covid cases' count by bringing in leaders from other states to campaign for the ensuing polls. Banerjee alleged that instead of addressing the Covid crisis in the country coupled with shortage of vaccines and drugs, the PM was busy campaigning in Bengal.



Banerjee stated this while addressing a mammoth rally here on Sunday afternoon in support of her party nominees Kajal Sinha and Raj Chakraborty, who are contesting from Khardah and Barrackpore respectively.

Referring to a letter that she wrote to Modi on Sunday, Banerjee said: "I had written a letter to him on February 24 and wanted to purchase vaccine doses directly with state funds so that we could give it to the people of the state free of cost. But, he looked the other way and did not send the vaccines. As a result, we could not vaccinate the people. If we had received the consignment, we could have vaccinated the people before the second wave took the alarming turn."

Banerjee reiterated that the outsiders brought by the BJP had played a major role in spreading COVID in Bengal. "They have brought people from Gujarat and Delhi who have been put up in different hotels to erect pandal, BJP has brought people from Gujarat who are spreading the virus. Their only concern is to control Bengal."

Banerjee said in view of the spreading of the pandemic she had requested the Election Commission to club the remaining three phases and hold the polls in one day. "EC did not listen to us and instead of addressing the issue, the EC imposed a ban on the campaign between 7pm to 10am as if the spread of Corona takes place during this period. As a result of this, I had to reschedule my programme and reduce the duration of the meetings." Earlier, she addressed another meeting at Krishnanagar South constituency. Banerjee urged people not to vote for BJP for the canard and lies it spreads to confuse people. "I have never seen leaders who speak volumes of lies. In the morning, they say in Darjeeling that CAA will be implemented and then in the afternoon, they utter the opposite. They are chameleons which change colours," she remarked.

Coming down heavily on the BJP, she said: "BJP talks about double engine, we have many engines. All my projects are engines and they have benefitted people enormously." Banerjee also highlighted the development works undertaken in Krishnanagar by her government in the past 10 years. She emphasised how her government had worked relentlessly to uplift the health infrastructure in Krishnanagar (Nadia district) by setting up several primary health centres, creating a Mother and Child Hub, upgradation of government hospitals, among others. She also stated that her government had made several roads. "At Krishnanagar, Kanyashree Viswavidyalaya is coming up. Rs 1100 crore is being spent for setting up a bridge that will help people to reach Shantipur from Kalna in 15 to 20 minutes. I have given 700 acres to ISKCON in Nabadwip. Ford is coming up with a world class heritage city there, which will generate employment," she added.

Later in the day, thousands of people took part in a road show led by Banerjjee in South Kolkata.

The show started from Dakshinapan in Dhakuria and ended at Kalighat covering three Assembly constituencies, namely, Ballygunge, Rashbehari and Bhowanipore.

People from all walks of life took part in the 10 km procession. Banerjee on the wheelchair led the rally which marched through Gariahat Road, Rashbehari Avenue, Sarat Bose Road, Puddapukur Road, Asutosh Mukherjee Road, Hazra More and Kalighat Road where it ended. She greeted people with folded hands and waived at those who stood on the roof tops of buildings on both sides of the route of the rally.