Modi rechristens KoPT as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi rechristened the Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port on Sunday. He made the announcement while speaking at the 150th anniversary programme of Kolkata Port Trust held at Netaji Indoor Stadium.



"I announce the renaming of the KoPT as Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port. He is a living legend who was a leader for development and played a leading role in the idea of 'one nation, one Constitution," Modi said.

In a veiled attack on the Congress, he regretted that the suggestions of Dr Mookerjee and Babasaheb Ambedkar in connection to the water policy was overlooked, and not implemented. Modi rued it is unfortunate that after they resigned from the government, the visions of Dr Mukherjee were not implemented the way they should have been.

"It's unfortunate for the country that after Dr Mookerjee and Babasaheb Ambedkar withdrew from the government, their suggestions were not implemented as they should have been," rued the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister claimed that Dr Mookerjee had set the stone for industrialisation in India and his contributions for setting up companies like Chittaranjan Locomotive Factory, Hindustan Aircraft Factory, Damodar Valley Corporation and several others cannot be overlooked.

Mookerjee is the founder of the ruling BJP's predecessor Bharatiya Jan Sangh.

KoPT, one of the oldest ports of the country, is often called the 'gateway to eastern India' and has one of the longest navigational channels in the world.

"This port has seen India earn its independence. It has been a spectator of India's journey from 'Satyagraha' to 'Swacchagraha'. This port is not merely confined to trade and commerce. It has witnessed a number of legends pass through it over the years. It represents industrial, spiritual and self-sufficiency aspirations of India. Today, the port is celebrating its 150th anniversary, and it is the responsibility of

all to make it a powerful symbol of new India," Modi said elaborating on the significance of KoPT.

The Prime Minister expressed his hopes of big passenger ships travelling across the Indian coastline in a few years with the Shipping ministry taking up projects of dredging and massive development of the riverfront.

Meanwhile, while the Prime Minister was on a tour of Bengal on January 11-12, in a major setback for the saffron party around 2,000 BJP workers from Jhargram joined AITC, in presence of District president Birbaha Soren Tudu and MLAs Sukumar Hansda, Dulal Murmu and Churamani Mahato.