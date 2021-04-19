Modi rally in S Dinajpur won't benefit BJP: TMC

BALURGHAT: District Trinamool Congress leaders of South Dinajpur on Sunday said there Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign in the district would not yield the desired result on the ballot box.



Notably, Modi addressed a public convention in Gangarampur on Saturday and campaigned for the party candidates.

"I think there will be no major impact in the voters' mind of the region due to his campaign. The voters will cast their votes in favour of Trinamool Congress for the numerous development projects undertaken by the outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her 10-year rule," said district TMC Chairman and Harirampur candidate Biplab Mitra. According to him, saffron brigade's only target is to snatch power from Trinamool in Bengal and that is why the party's star campaigners like Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda have been campaigning in different parts of the state since the announcement of the poll dates by the Election Commission."The dream of BJP to capture Bengal will not be fulfilled. Modi, Shah and Nadda are all the outsiders who are the prime faces of their campaigns in Bengal. They disappear after polls end. Voters get to see their faces only during the polls. They did the same thing in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll," he said.

District party president and party's Gangarampur candidate Goutam Das said the voters of the district were with Mamata Banerjee and the same would be proved in the poll result on May 2."There are hardly any people left in the state who are not being benefitted from her development schemes like Khadya Sathi, Swasthya Sathi, Sikshashree, Jai Johar, Taposili Bandhu, Kanyashree, Rupashree, Aikyashree, Krishak Bandhu and many more. She has brought the Duare Sarkar programme through which the people have received the benefit of the schemes directly," he said. "They are misleading the people. Bengal is already transformed as Sonar Bangla by Mamata Banerjee and no change is required. The saffron leaders are making false promises to woo the voters. Their only target is to divide people," he added.