Modi not to visit Netaji's ancestral house, Victoria Memorial likely to be rechristened

Kolkata: The absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the function to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji at his ancestral house on Elgin Road on January 23 when he will be in the city has created a widespread resentment.

Calling the whole exercise of the Prime Minister "a political gimmick" Debabrata Biswas, veteran Forward Bloc leader said: "It is unfortunate that the Prime Minister is not attending the function at Netaji's ancestral

house on Elgin Road. The house was the epicenter of political activities in Bengal. It was from this house Netaji had left for Gomo and

finally left the country on January 16

night 1941."

There is a museum at the house and Wanderer, the car in which Netaji travelled upto Gomo has been preserved.

Saugata Roy, Trinamool Congress MP said: "BJP is not serious about Netaji. I had requested them to declare Naetaji's birth anniversary as national holiday which they refused. His birthday should be observed as Deshnayak

Divas which the Centre has declared as Parakram Divas."

It may be mentioned that Sukhendu Sekhar ray, TMC Rajya Sabha MP has already written a letter to Narendra Modi requesting him to publish the book prepared by the History wing of the Defence ministry long ago on Netaji. He also demanded that the classified files should be released immediately and that would be the best way to show respect to Netaji.

Meanwhile, there is a proposal to rename Victoria memorial Hall as Netaji Memorial. Prime Minister is likely to announce it from the function at Victoria Memorial Hall which is going to attend on January 23. The Indian Railways has already changed the name of Delhi Kalka mail as Netaji Express.

Modi will visit the National Library, Kolkata, where an international conference "Revisiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century" and an artists' camp are being

organised.

He will interact with the artists and other participants, the PMO said.