'Modi insulting women of state by mockingly addressing Mamata'

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) hit back at Prime Minister for his 'Didi' (sister) jibe at different rallies in the state and accused him of insulting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and general women through his way of addressing her.



"Didi – Kaha Hai Didi/ Didi —Sun Rahi Hai Didi (Where are you Sister/Can you hear sister)—This is the way the Prime Minister is addressing the elected Chief Minister of the state. Is this expected from the Prime Minister of the country? So many Prime Ministers have come to the state but none spoke in such an insulting tone. It is a glaring instance about how our CM is being harassed and heckled by the BJP," Shashi Panja Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare said addressing a press meet on Sunday.

June Malia, the party candidate from Midnapore seat reiterated that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is an elected people's representative for the seventh time doesn't deserve this kind of an insult. "The chair of the Prime Minister is very important and he has the responsibility to maintain the dignity of the chair," she added.

Noted social worker and film-maker Ananya Chakraborty said that the PM's patriarchial mindset has come to the forefront with such sarcastic remarks. "The Prime Minister has no respect for the women which is reflected in his personal life also. He doesn't even acknowledge his marriage in the election affidavit. The women of the state will surely give a befitting reply in the elections for the way he has been insulting women at large," she added.

Senior TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee said that the party's women cell is examining the provisions of law that was amended after the Nirbhaya gangrape case to assess whether section 354 (A) can be slapped against the PM for such intimidations through gestures.