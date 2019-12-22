Modi has contradicted Amit Shah publicly over his NRC stand: CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister of Bengal and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, pointed out in a tweet on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has contradicted his cabinet colleague, Home Minister Amit Shah publicly, on the issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC).



The chief minister has been spearheading protests against the National Registry of Citizens (NRC) and has repeatedly said that Bengal will not implement it.

"Whatever I said is there in public forum, whatever you said is there for people to judge. With #PM contradicting #Home Minister publicly on Nationwide NRC, who is dividing fundamental idea of India? People will definitely decide who is right & who is wrong #IRejectCAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) #IRejectNRC," Banerjee tweeted, soon after the Prime Minister addressed a rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday.

Banerjee's statement assumes significance as Modi had asserted in his speech that there are no detention centres in India, while his government had told the Rajya Sabha on November 27 that 28 people have died at detention camps in Assam.

"Our supremo has rightly pointed out who is correct – the PM or the Home minister," a senior TMC leader said.

While addressing a BJP rally, Modi had described as a lie and rumour that detention centres were reportedly being built at several places in the country.

Home minister Amit Shah had earlier said in the Parliament that National Register of Citizens will be rolled out across the country, but several government spokesmen and ministers have shared different speeches regarding NRC, subsequently creating confusion among the people.

The Trinamool Congress has already appealed to the Prime Minister to withdraw the Centre's push regarding CAA and NRC.

"I request the Prime Minister. You aren't only the BJP's Prime Minister. You are the Prime Minister of the whole nation. Withdraw the CAA and the NRC… Listen to the voice of the people," Banerjee had said after a meeting with senior leaders of her party on Friday, following which she had declared a slew of programmes to protest against CAA and NRC.

Banerjee had also demanded an opinion poll to be monitored by experts, like the Human Rights Commission.

"I have full faith on my country and its people. I want an opinion poll on CAA and NRC," she had said on Friday.

She is among the eight chief ministers, including Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan, Madhya Pradesh's Kamal Nath,

Chhattisgarh's Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab's Amarinder

Singh, who are campaigning against changes in the citizenship law.