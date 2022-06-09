Modi govt indifferent to plight of people due to inflation: TMC

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress criticised Narendra Modi-led government for ruining the country economically.



Chandrima Bhattacharya, state Finance minister said for the past 8 years the economic condition of the people in the country had turned worse from bad. "The rate of inflation is so high that it has affected the middle class very badly. Common men find it extremely difficult to run the household and what concerns us is the indifference of Modi government. It has been proved beyond doubt that Modi's statement 'Sabke Sath, Sabke Vikas' is nothing but high-sounding empty words," she said.She said the price of essential commodities has been sky-rocketed. The prices of cooking gas, petrol and diesel have gone beyond control and no step has been taken to control inflation, she added. Bhattacharya said Trinamool Congress would continue to protest against the poor financial management of Modi government. Jawhar Sircar, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP, said Reserve Bank of India's belated steps in increasing repo rates by 50 basis points from 40 basis points two months ago shows its poor financial management.

"Since the Repo rate management and monetary policy rate management are the prerogatives of RBI, it should have worked faster instead of waiting for instructions from its political bosses. Retail price inflation has gone up by 8 per cent. The vegetable inflation has crossed 23 per cent and the Centre is blaming the heat wave to cover up its failure," he added.