Moderate to heavy rainfall likely across Bengal in next 48 hrs
Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the city and other South Bengal districts over the next 48 hours.
The western districts of Bengal like Purulia, Bankura and Birbhum, East and West Burdwan and some parts of Murshidabad are expected to receive heavy rainfall, the weather office informed. The sky in the city and its adjoining areas may remain partly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday. The situation will improve from Wednesday. The mercury is expected to go down by 2-3 degrees in the city especially during night hours.
"A low-pressure trough has formed over Bihar-Jharkhand while another low pressure is likely to be formed over the Bay of Bengal. As a result, there has been an incursion of moisture into the mainland from the sea. Various South Bengal districts including Kolkata will receive a moderate rainfall in the next 48 hours. The sky will remain cloudy partially. The situation will improve from Wednesday when the low pressures will be weakened. The temperature during night time will fluctuate," a weather official said.
The weather office also said that some districts may witness lightning and thundershowers in the next two days due to the impact of the two low-pressure troughs. The lowest temperature in the city will, however, hover around 18-19 degree Celsius in the next couple of days. The MeT office also predicted rainfall in North Bengal districts in the next 48 hours as well.
However, there will be no major rise and fall in the temperature in the state in the next 48 hours except for the night temperature which is expected to go down by a few notches.
The weather office has already announced the withdrawal of winter from the state that will be paving the way for the mercury to go up. People in the city and other South Bengal districts are already witnessing comparatively hot condition during the day time. The highest temperature in the city may remain around 30-32 degree Celsius in the next couple of days.
