Moderate to heavy rain in W districts in 48 hrs, Kolkata to experience drizzle

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore has predicted that the mercury is expected to go up by 2-3 degrees in the city and other South Bengal districts in the next couple of days. A moderate to heavy rainfall has been predicted in the western districts in the next 48 hours.



The weather office also said despite the temperature taking an upward turn, the cold will continue to prevail in South Bengal. It has also added that various western districts will receive light to moderate rainfall in the next 48 hours due to the impact of the western disturbance. The city and its surrounding places may receive a drizzle as well. There is, however, no prediction of heavy rainfall in Kolkata.

"The lowest temperature may go up by few notches in South Bengal districts but people will feel the winter chill. The city's sky will mostly remain clear in the next 24 hours while the North Bengal districts will witness foggy morning. Rains are expected in the western parts of the state in the next 48 hours," a weather official said. Due to an interaction between the western disturbance and easterly, the temperature may slightly go up from Thursday in the city and other districts in South Bengal.

It would also bring rainfall in districts including Purulia, Bankura and Birbhum in the next 48 hours. The western disturbance will weaken from January 3.

The lowest temperature in the city may hover between 13 and 14 degree Celsius in the city in the next couple of days while the highest temperature may be recorded between 24 and 25 degrees.

The temperature may again take a down turn after the spell of western disturbance is over.

The mercury plunged below 8 degrees in most of North Bengal districts while in the western parts of the state, temperature remained below 10 degree in the past few days.