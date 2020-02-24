Moderate to heavy rain in parts of Bengal in next 48 hrs

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted moderate to heavy showers in various pockets of North Bengal districts on Tuesday while South Bengal districts will receive light showers.



There is also a forecast of a hailstorm in North Bengal while some parts of South Bengal districts may witness a thunderstorm. The situation in South Bengal is expected to improve from Wednesday morning.

According to the weather office predictions, Malda, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Jalpaiguri may also receive moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours. In South Bengal, Murshidabad, Nadia, North 24-Parganas will receive maximum rainfall on Tuesday among other districts. There will be no significant drop in the temperature following the rains, stated the weather office. "There is an interaction of westerly and easterly contributing to the formation of cloud in both South and North Bengal regions. A low-pressure trough has formed over the parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, as a result, there is an incursion of moisture from the Bay of Bengal into the mainland. Both North and South Bengal remained mostly cloudy on Monday with some places receiving light rainfall. The city and other South Bengal districts may receive light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday. The districts like Darjeeling and Kalimpong will, however, receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday," a weather official said.

The discomfort level caused by the relative humidity level will be eased due to rainfall. There will be a slight drop in the temperature during night hours.

The highest temperature in the city will hover around 28-29 degree Celsius on Tuesday and the lowest temperature will hover around 19 degree Celsius. The city on Monday recorded its highest temperature at 28 degree Celsius. Rain will have no major impact on the temperature in the state, weather prediction said. It also says that winter has withdrawn from the state already.

Some parts of the city and adjoining districts like Nadia, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Hooghly and Howrah received light rainfall in the morning. The sky mostly remained cloudy in those parts throughout the day.