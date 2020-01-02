Moderate rain likely in Bengal today as winter takes backseat

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the western districts of the state in the next 24 hours, while the city may receive light rainfall.



According to the weather office prediction, an interaction between western disturbance and easterly wind has led to a change in the weather system of the state bringing forth untimely rainfall.

The mercury will slide down again from early next week, giving a strong sense of winter chill to the people. The temperature in the city and some other South Bengal districts has already gone up by 3 degree Celsius on Thursday, due to the impact of the western disturbance.

"Clouds have formed due to the interaction between the western disturbances bringing cold air from the North-West part of the country and water vapour entering into the state from Bay of Bengal. There has been an incursion of vapour and moisture from the Bay of Bengal for some times," said a senior weather official.

The city's sky remained partially cloudy on Thursday while some of the western districts received one or two spells of showers during the daytime.

Once the impact of the western disturbance fizzles out, the temperature will drop in the city from Monday. From Saturday, there will be an increase in the intensity of the rainfall in various North Bengal districts, while snowfall may take place in Darjeeling and some parts of Sikkim by the weekend.

There is a prediction of lightning and thundershower in some of the South Bengal districts in the next 24 hours.

"The western districts like Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, West Midnapore and some parts of Murshidabad may receive moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. The city and its adjoining areas may witness light showers.

The situation in South Bengal will improve from next Saturday," added the official.

The lowest temperature in the city remained at 15.3 degree Celsius, which is two degrees above normal, while the highest temperature stood at 25.2 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, the city recorded its highest relative humidity at 94 percent and lowest at 47 percent.