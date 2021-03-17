Model schools in all 341 blocks, says TMC's 10-point agenda

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has prepared a ten-point agenda for its poll campaign.



If elected to power, TMC has promised to come up with a model residential school in each of the 341 blocks, medical college in every district and deliverance of free ration to 1.6 crore family in the state.

While addressing a public meeting in Purulia on Monday, Mamata Banerjee had said that her government will deliver free ration to the people of Bengal at their doorsteps if voted to power. The Mamata Banerjee government already gives free ration in the state.

Another major focus in the agenda is bringing down unemployment by 50 per cent and reducing poverty that presently stands at 20 per cent to 5 percent. It also promises Rs 500 to each of 1.6 crore poor families in the state.

Bengal's unemployment rate at 6.5 per cent in June is far better than the national average of 11 per cent.

The other important agenda include credit card for students with a credit limit of Rs 10 crore at 4 per cent interest, construction of 5 lakh houses under 'Banglar Bari' scheme, supplying piped drinking water to 47 lakh households. A TMC leader who refused to be named said that the agenda has been forwarded to the Election Commission for its necessary approval.