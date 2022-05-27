Model Code of Conduct to come into effect from today

KOLKATA: The State Election Commission (SEC) is ready to conduct polls to the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad and by-polls to various wards under six municipalities across Bengal on June 26 with a priority to Covid protocols.



The Commission will issue notification on Friday following which the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come into force. GTA elections

will also be held alongside Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad on the same day. The SEC on Thursday announced that the elections will be held from 7 am to 5 pm. Candidates can submit their nominations from May 27 to June 2 between 11 am and 3 pm. The elections will be held between 7 am and 5 pm. The date of counting will be announced later.

State Election Commissioner Sourav Das on Thursday said that Covid norms will be followed while conducting the elections. Covid infected patients will also be able exercise their franchise. Special arrangements will be put in place. There will be adequate force to peacefully conduct the elections, Das added. EVMs will be used for the elections. MCC will come into force only in the respective wards/jurisdictions where the elections will take place. The campaign will end 48 hours prior to the elections. No rallies or meetings can be conducted between 9 pm to 9 am.

It may be mentioned here that an administrator has been in charge in Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad since 2020. By-polls will be held at ward 2 under Jhalda municipality in Purulia, where Congress councillor Tapan Kandu was shot dead on March 13. There will be a bypoll for the ward 8 seat of Panihati municipality on June 26 as Trinamool councillor Anupam Dutta of Panihati was also killed. Byelections will also take place at ward 4 of Dum Dum municipality and ward 29 of South Dum Dum municipality, ward 3 of Bhatpara and ward 17 of Chandernagore. The state administration and the SEC have held meetings for police arrangements.