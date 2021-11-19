Model Activity Compilation: Guideline for evaluation of students from class I to IX out

KOLKATA: The School Education department has come out with a guideline on the evaluation of students from class I to IX. Students will be evaluated through the Model Activity Compilation (MAC) 2021 which they have to solve from their respective residences.



The MAC will be considered as the final summative evaluation and no examination will be held in physical mode.

The final MAC (2021) has already been uploaded in the Banglar Siksha Portal. It will be downloaded, printed and distributed among the students (through their parents) by the school authorities during the Mid Day meal distribution in November. The students will be asked to write the answers of MAC and submit the same by the 2nd week of December. The answer scripts will be evaluated by the teachers accordingly and the marks secured by the respective students will be deemed as their final results

"The recommendation of the Syllabus Restructure Committee regarding the evaluation has been approved by the School Education department," a senior official of the School Education department said.

The examination for class I and II will be of 30 marks, that of class III to V will be of 40 marks while class XI to IX will have 50 marks examination, as per the guidelines o the department.

The classes from IX to XII in physical mode has commenced from November 16 but students from class I to VIII have not yet received the nod to attend schools in physical mode considering the COVID -19 situation in the state.

The dates of Madhyamik examination 2022 has already been announced. The School Education department has not yet finalised whether the Test examination for the Madhyamik students will be held in physical mode or through MAC.

The feedback from the schools will be considered before taking the final call in this regard.