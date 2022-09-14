'Mobilise funds for works under Bangla Abas Yojana, Bangla Sadak Yojana'

kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee instructed the party MLAs, Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samity members to mobilise funds to set up houses under Bangla Abas Yojana and construct rural roads under Bangla Sadak Yojana as the Centre has stopped providing funds for these schemes.



Banerjee addressed party functionaries at Kharagpur on Tuesday afternoon.Meanwhile, Uttam Barik has been appointed as the Sabadhipati of East Midnapore Zilla Parishad. He is the MLA of Pataspur.

Addressing the gathering, Banerjee said: "The MLAs will provide funds allotted to them and the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitys will mobilise funds that have been allotted under the 15th Finance Commission to set up houses and rural roads under Bangla Abas Yojana and Bangla Sadak Yojana as the Centre has stopped funds for these schemes."

Banerjee urged party leaders to work together and serve the people.

"Give up your ego and work for the people. Visit the Puja pandals and develop contacts with the people. Listen to their grievances patiently and try to address them,"she said, adding all the MLAs of East and West Midnapore and Jhargram will work together to carry out all round development of the area. If there are differences, sit together and settle the issues, she maintained.

Banerjee told the party leaders to intensify their vigil to stop any attempt to disturb the area. "There are people who try to create disturbances in the area. Identify them and keep track on their whereabouts," she said. Banerjee, who was in finest of her mood, sang two songs which she has composed for the Puja. Both the songs will be released before the Pujas.

Nine MLAs from East Midnapore, including two ministers attended the meeting. Fifty four Zilla parishad members of East Midnapore attended the meeting and with the chairman of five municipalities. Thirteen MLAs of West Midnapore, including three ministers, were present at the meeting.

Banerjee urged the leaders to work seriously as the Panchayat election was drawing near. She asked the leaders to remain cool and ensure that no one was stopped from exercising their voting rights.

Banerjee will hold administrative review meeting at Nimtouri on Wednesday.