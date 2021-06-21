Mobile recovered from muder convict in jail

KOLKATA: The authorities of Presidency Central Correctional Home has recovered a smart phone along with a 16 GB memory chip from the possession of Gunjan Ghosh, who is serving life term in two cases of murder and the abduction of Roma Jhawar on February 2005 in Salt Lake.



Sources in the correctional home said a thorough search led by chief warder Uttam Das was conducted at the C ward of the correctional home where Ghosh is presently lodged and the recovery was made. The phone, which is white in colour was however found in locked condition."We are not ruling out the fact that Gunjan was using the phone for the purpose of passing over instructions to his allies about extortion. The call details record is being scanned for more leads in the matter, " a source at the correctional home said. The name of Gunjan surfaced in the forefront after the abduction of Roma Jhawar at gunpoint in Salt Lake on February 4, 2005. She was released later, after her family paid a ransom of about Rs 20 lakh. The kidnappers, however, were arrested within four days. Gunjan is also serving life terms for murder of student Mithun Koley and his business partner.