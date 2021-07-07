Mob vandalises police outpost after loot suspect dies in custody

KOLKATA: Police were attacked in Barakar, Asansol on Tuesday morning after a youth allegedly died in police custody.

The Barakar outpost was vandalised and a police car was set on fire. Cops resorted to lathi charge and also burst tear gas shells to disperse the violent mob. The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Barakar outpost along with another Sub-Inspector has been suspended.

According to sources, on Monday night a youth identified as Md. Arman was picked up from his home on suspicion of his involvement in a robbery case. It had been alleged that while Arman was in police custody, he was assaulted.

Later, Arman was admitted in Asansol hospital where he succumbed later. As soon as the news of his death was announced, local people became agitated and attacked the Barakar police outpost.

They vandalised the cars on the outpost premises and also set a police car on fire as well.

Later, a large contingent of police force from Kulti was sent following which the situation was controlled. Commissioner of Police (CP), Asansol Durgapur Commissionerate, Ajay Thakur said, "An incident of custodial death happened. A probe has been started on the basis of a complaint lodged by the deceased youth's father. The OC has been suspended and legal action is being initiated."

Thakur also claimed that the deceased youth had previous criminal record and after interrogating him police found some lead in a robbery case.