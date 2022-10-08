Mob ransacks nursing home after infant dies

Kolkata: Chaos broke out at a private nursing home in Thakurpukur after a mob went on rampage ransacking a portion of the nursing home following the death of a new born baby. The family members of the infant registered a complaint at the Thakurpukur police station against the nursing home authorities as they alleged that the victim died due to medical negligence.



Souvik Dutta, a resident of Thakurpukur, admitted his wife Suparna to the nursing home on October 5 for delivery. The woman gave birth to a baby at around 9 pm on the same day.

The family members were told that the health condition of the infant was absolutely normal.

In the afternoon of October 6, the family members received a call from the hospital saying that the baby's health condition has deteriorated fast. As they reached the hospital, the baby had already died.

Souvik alleged that there were irregularities in the hospital's statements as they gave three versions behind the baby's death. It was alleged that they claimed that the baby's throat choked while having some liquid substance.

The hospital also said that cardiac arrest might have triggered death. It was also told that the baby was suffering from pneumonia. The baby's body was sent for post mortem to ascertain the real cause of death.

The nursing home authorities have, however, claimed that the baby's health condition deteriorated fast after being fed in the afternoon of October 6.