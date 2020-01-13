MMiC gives nod to prepare 125 Bengali teachers to teach in English medium schools

Kolkata: The state government, in its initiative to further enrich the teaching-learning process in all government-run schools has taken multiple measures over the last few years.



In another such initiative, the Member Mayor in Council (MMiC) on Monday gave the nod for "converting" 125 Bengali teachers of civic schools so that they are better equipped to teach in English medium schools.

The KMC is gradually converting all Bengali medium schools to English medium and more teachers are required for this purpose.

"We have a total of 256 schools in the city and our aim is to convert the majority of the schools into English medium. However, the conversion will take place without disturbing the existing language in the schools. The existing language will be treated as a second language. This will equip our students to get admitted in noted English medium schools, after studying up to class V in our schools," said Avijit Mukherjee, MMiC, Education.

English will be the first language in the English medium school and Bengali/ Hindi / Urdu will be the second language. Subjects like History, Geography and Science will be taught in English, said an official.

The teachers who will be converted will have to clear an examination conducted by the Municipal Commission before being sent to teach in English medium schools.

Presently 18 out of 256 schools under the KMC have been converted to English medium. There are 157 Bengali medium schools and a number of schools of Oriya, Hindi and Urdu medium.

"Mayor Firhad Hakim has instructed us that the conversion process will be need-based depending upon the demand of the people of the area," an official in KMC's Education department said.

It may be mentioned that the sanctioned strength of Bengali teachers at present is 731 which will come down to 606 after the conversion.

On the other hand, the number of English teachers which is 24 at present will go up to 149.

Several proposals from different boroughs have been received that fall under the civic body for converting Bengali medium schools to English medium.

It has been found that the schools that have already been converted to English medium have a much higher number of student strength in comparison to the other mediums.

"The matter will be placed before the KMC house scheduled on Saturday and we are hopeful to get the necessary nod in this regard," the official added.