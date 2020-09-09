MLAs, scribes & officials undergo COVID-19 tests

Kolkata: A day before the Monsoon Session starts at the state Assembly, MLAs, journalists and officials on Tuesday underwent Covid tests.



Earlier it has been decided that the House will meet for two days. Before that all MLAs and other people in the Assembly will have to undergo Covid test. On Tuesday out of 376 people, four persons including three policemen tested Covid positive.

On Tuesday during a meeting it was decided that the House will meet for only one day on Wednesday. In the first half, there will be obituary references while in the second half Court Fee (Amendment) Bill will be raised. Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay on Tuesday said, "there are many legislators who are above the age of 65 years. Steps have been taken accordingly being concerned about their health." Also, steps have been taken for Wednesday's session to maintain hygiene and physical distancing norms inside the House.