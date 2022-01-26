MLA Raj Chakraborty attacked in Titagarh

Kolkata: Barrackpore MLA Raj Chakraborty and Chairman, Board of Administrator of Titagarh Municipality, Prashanta Chowdhury were attacked allegedly by a few miscreants on Tuesday evening.



On Tuesday evening Chakraborty and Chowdhury had visited Gandhi more

area for the inauguration of a park. After the inaugural ceremony, when Chakraborty and Chowdhury came out of the park, a few miscreants tried to attack them.

However, the security personnel of the MLA blocked the way.

Chakraborty and Chowdhury were immediately taken to a safe place. Due to the attack, a security personnel of the MLA suffered injuries.

Chakraborty later said: "Miscreants are trying to create disturbance in the area. I will bring back peace in the area.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Barrackpore City Police, Manoj Vermaalong with other senior police officials reached the spot.

Trinamool Congress leaders and MLAs like Partha Bhowmik, Somnath Shyam, Subodh Adhikari and Madan Mitra also went to the spot.

Police are checking surveillance camera footage of the area to trace the accused persons. Till Tuesday night, no one was arrested.