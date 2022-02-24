MLA court absolves min, others of charges made during Singur movement

KOLKATA: The MP/MLA court here on Wednesday exonerated West Bengal Labour minister Becharam Manna and 30 others of charges made in a criminal case related to the Singur anti-land acquisition movement of 2006.

Manna, as an opposition Trinamool Congress leader had then played a significant role in the movement that led to the exit of Tata Motors' Nano car factory from Singur in Hooghly district during the time of the Left Front government. In the case, he had been accused of hatching a conspiracy to attack the police and disrupt normalcy.

The special court for trial of criminal cases involving MPs and MLAs in West Bengal exonerated Manna of the charges along with 30 others in its order.

The minister and the other accused persons were present in the court when the order was pronounced.

Manna later told reporters that 68 cases had been lodged against him and others in connection with the Mamata Banerjee-led Singur movement.