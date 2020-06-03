Mizoram woman falls off Shramik train, dies

Darjeeling: A 26-year- old-woman fell off a running Shramik Special train and died as the train was nearing the Samsi station in the Malda district. The woman was from Mizoram.



The incident occurred at around 11 am on Tuesday when the train had left the Malda station and was nearing Samsi station. Vanlalhmangaihzuali fell of the running train and died.

"The train was coming from Mumbai. The deceased had boarded at Pune. She used to work in a private firm there and was going home. We have informed her family members"

stated Bimalendu Rai, Station Manager, Samsi station.

The deceased was a resident of Aizwal Road, Keifang, Aizwal. "All the passengers in the compartment were from Mizoram. It was hot inside the compartment. She was standing at the door along with others.

She was holding on to the handle. She lost her balance, let go off the handle and feel off" stated Bhaskar Pradhan, IC, GRP, Malda.

In another incident one Rita Sherpa died in the Padatik Express on her way to New Jalpaiguri. 62-year-old Sherpa was a resident of Sonada, Darjeeling.

With the resumption of service, on Monday night she had boarded the Padatik from Sealdah accompanied by her daughter. She was a diabetic patient.

At around 6am on Tuesday, as the train left Malda station and had travelled around one and a half kilometers, the lady's daughter tried to wake her up. There was no response. In a state of panic she pulled the chain.

The GRP arrived and found her motionless. "She was then taken to the Malda Medical College, where she was declared brought dead. Her family members were informed. A post mortem was also conducted" stated Pradhan.