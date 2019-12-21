Mitra sets Rs 1 lakh crore biz target for 2023
Kolkata: Finance minister Amit Mitra has asked the West Bengal Garment Manufacturers and Dealers Association to set a target of business worth Rs one lakh crore by 2023. On Saturday, during the inauguration of 50th Garment
Buyers and Sellers meet and B2B Expo in New Town, he informed that the state government has already taken up the project to set up seven textile parks.
Mitra said some of the textile parks have already started functioning.
He also advised the organisers to arrange the event at Milan Mela ground from next year onwards after the renovation completes.
The minister said: "At present there are 20 lakh people who are directly employed in the textile sector along with 30 lakh more people indirectly. There are 180 handloom clusters which are present where approximately six lakh people have been engaged. Bengal has grown in terms of business a lot since 2011.
"Even the amount of loan disbursed by the banks for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has gone up compared to 2010-11 financial year."
He also informed that several foreign companies have already opened their offices in Bengal and wished to invest money here.
