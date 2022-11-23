Mithun to tour dists to 'review BJP workers' condition'

KOLKATA: With an eye on the Panchayat polls slated to be held early nexy year, actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty is all set to embark on a tour to various Bengal districts to boost the morale of BJP supporters and workers. He will visit Purulia on November 23, followed by a visit to Bankura on November 24. He will visit Bishnupur on November 25 followed by Asansol on November 26. The tour will culminate with his visit to Bolpur on November 27, reports stated.



Chakraborty said he had been asked by the party's national president JP Nadda to go to the districts and review the condition of the leaders and workers, who had been cornered by the reign of terror allegedly unleashed by Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Meanwhile, as the Panchayat election is drawing close, the state BJP leaders seemed to have realised that it would be impossible for the party to field candidates in the three-tier Panchayat system, namely, Gram Panchayat with more than 48,000 seats; Panchayat samity with more than 9000 seats and Zilla parishad with over 900 seats.

Even by forging an alliance with Congress and CPI(M) the party would not be able to fill half of the seats, political experts feared.

The booth-level organisation of the saffron party was in doldrums and it was difficult for it to strengthen the organisation, said the experts.