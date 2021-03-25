Mithun to hold road shows in Jangalmahal today

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) turncoat Mithun Chakraborty will take part in road shows in Jangalmahal on Thursday in support



of BJP.

Election in Jangalmahal will be held on March 27.

Chakraborty will be present in three road shows in Bankura and one in Jhargram.

He will hold another road show on Sunday. Chakraborty will take part in two road shows at Indus in Bankura and Keshpur in West Midnapore.

He will first campaign for the BJP candidate in Chatna and then will go to Shaltora. Then he will go to Jhargram and finaly at Raipur in Bankura.

The saffron party leadership wanted him as a candidate which he refused. He said he would campaign for the BJP nominees to bring real change in Bengal.