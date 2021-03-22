Mithun becomes a voter of Kolkata

Kolkata: Mithun Chakraborty has become a voter of Kolkata by enrolling himself in the voter list from Cossipore-Belgachia constituency in North Kolkata. The actor's move has created speculations of his contesting in BJP's ticket in the forthcoming Assembly elections. BJP is yet to field candidates in 19 seats in the state including some in Kolkata too.

Chakraborty's name has been enrolled as Mithun Basanta Chakraborty in the address at 22/180 Raja Manindra Road which is the residence of her cousin sister Sharmistha Sarkar.

"Dada (Mithun) comes and stays here whenever he is in Kolkata for any work. He has recently enrolled himself as a voter from this address," said Sarkar. She, however, claimed ignorance of the fact about whether the actor will contest in the polls.

Sharmistha's husband Biman Kumar Sarkar said that previously Mithun was a voter from Mumbai. "When he comes here for shooting purpose he puts up in hotels as assigned for the crew members. But whenever he comes for other work he stays at this address," he added.

Mithun had joined BJP during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on March 7. Mithun in his childhood days used to stay near Jorgabagan

police station.