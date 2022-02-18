Misuse of college funds: FIR filed against Suvendu's brother Soumendu

KOLKATA: A case has been registered at the Contai police station against BJP leader Soumendu Adhikari, brother of Suvendu Adhikari on the orders of Contai court for alleged corruption in the funds of Contai Prabhat Kumar college.

Abu Sohail, a lawyer of Calcutta High Court had filed a case against Soumendu alleging that he had misappropriated a huge amount of money during construction work of a college building and other works. Soumendu was the president of the governing body of the college. Sohail alleged that the works were done without floating a tender. Also the construction was done using low quality materials which may cause any untoward incident.

Hearing this, the High Court instructed Sohail to submit the petition before the Contai court. As instructed he filed the petition before the Contai court and after hearing on Thursday, the court directed the police to register a FIR against Soumendu. As instructed by the court, police promptly registered a case and started a probe against Soumendu. Police have also been asked by the court to submit an investigation report by

April 16.