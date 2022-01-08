Missing student's body fished out from pond in Sodepur

KOLKATA: Mystery shrouds the death of a 15-year-old boy at Sodepur in North 24-Parganas.



The body of the teenager was fished out on Thursday from a pond near his house.

According to sources, the boy who was to appear in Madhyamik, had been missing since Tuesday.

He had left home to attend tuition class but did not return.

When the boy did not return, his mother and elder sister tried to find him but failed.

Later, a missing diary was lodged at the Khardah police station.

On Thursday, local people saw the boy's body floating in a pond near his home.

Police fished out the body and sent it for autopsy examination.

The boy's father passed away 11 years ago. Since then, he had been living with his mother and elder sister.

It had been alleged that the deceased boy's mother was being pressured by his uncle to leave the house.

Even his uncle and aunty used to humiliate them often. Over the issue, a family dispute was going on and the boy was depressed.

It is being suspected that he has committed suicide.

Police have registered an unnatural death case and started a probe.