Missing patient found in Burdwan

Kolkata: The district administration in East Burdwan rescued Nitai Soren, who had gone missing from the Radharani ward of Burdwan Medical College and Hospital a few days ago.



The disappearance of Soren had triggered tension among his family members, who had brought charges of negligence against the hospital authorities. The family members had also staged a demonstration at the hospital compound on Monday, alleging negligence.

The patient, a resident of Memari in East Burdwan, was admitted to the hospital on February 19 following some ailments. The doctors had asked for CT scan of the patient last Friday. Soren's daughter subsequently went to arrange a stretcher but upon returning to the ward she found that her father had gone missing. After conducting a thorough search, police rescued the patient.

According to the preliminary investigation, police suspect that the patient had left the ward out of fear of undergoing various tests. The exact cause, however, is yet to be confirmed.

The family members informed the matter to the hospital authorities, following which they examined the CCTV footages of the hospital and provided the investigating officers some leads in this regard.

The hospital officials said that it often becomes difficult to carry out proper surveillance because each ward of the hospitals has to admit a huge number of patients, which is beyond its normal capacity.