Missing NEET aspirant returns home

Kolkata: The NEET aspirant who went missing on Tuesday from his house in Belghoria returned on Thursday



morning.

The student, Rakshit Mittal went to a temple in Alambazar near Dunlop on Tuesday morning and did not return to his home till night. Later his family members went to Belghoria police station and sought help. When police tried to track his mobile phone but found it switched off. From the service provider, cops came to know that Mittal's mobile tower location was found in Duttapukur before it was switched off.

Police along with few of his family members went to the said location in Duttapukur at night but found nothing. On Wednesday morning Belghoria police station was informed by an officer of Beldanga police station in Murshidabad that Mittal's scooter and helmet was found abandoned.

While checking the CCTV footage, cops found that Mittal was going towards Birati via Gopal Lal Thakur Road, BT Road, MB Road. Thus it was suspected that he had gone somewhere on his own.

On Thursday morning after Mittal returned, police questioned him and became sure that he had left the house owing to the pressure of study. According to sources, Mittal told police that he needed some time alone which was not possible at home. Thus he decided to travel somewhere riding his scooter. After reaching Beldanga the scooter malfunctioned and he left it there. Later Mittal boarded a bus and reached the Airport area and availed another bus to reach Belghoria.