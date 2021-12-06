Missing cop's body found beside highway

kolkata: A police officer of Alipurduar, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead beside the Asian Highway on Sunday morning.

Ratan Kar, aged around 52 years, was an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of traffic police. He went missing while going to Hasimara to perform duty at a check post on the Asian Highway 48.

But, Kar went missing after crossing the Dalsinghpara at Hashimara forest area.

When his colleagues tried to contact, they found Kar's mobile phone to be switched off. Immediately, the superior officers were informed.

During investigation, cops found that Kar's mobile phone was switched off after he crossed the Dalsingpara bridge. Despite police conducted search operations for the past few days in the forest and other areas, Kar was not found.

On Sunday morning again a search operation was started with a sniffer dog and his partially decomposed body was found inside a drain beside the Asian Highway.

His motorcycle was also found near the body. It is suspected that he has been killed by someone.

However, the cause of death can be ascertained after the autopsy report comes.

Kar lived at the staff quarters of Jaigaon police station while his family stays in Cooch Behar.