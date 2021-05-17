Missing bizman's body found near West Port

KOLKATA: A Kolkata-based businessman, identified as Shravan Kumar Birla of 93/1 Karaya Road, went missing on Sunday morning. Police said they found his car parked on Vidyasagar Setu at around 5.30 am. At around 9 pm, Birla's body was fished out of river Ganges by the DMG divers, near West Port. Later at SSKM Hospital, his wife identified the body. The ignition key of the car was found attached to the abandoned car.



Earlier in the day, from the registration number of the car, cops learnt about Birla's identity and informed his family members. Birla had been missing since he left home around 5 am.

Sources said Birla and his wife had tested Covid positive a few weeks back. Recently, both of them were cured but he was feeling very weak. Birla was reportedly depressed.

The car was seized and taken to the Hastings police station. Disaster Management Group (DMG) divers had been called in. Police checked the CCTV footage of Vidyasagar Setu as well as of the roads to his home to ascertain if he had met anyone on the way.