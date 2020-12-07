Miscreants vandalise Naktala Udayan Sangha club

Kolkata: A group of miscreants vandalised the Naktala Udayan Sangha club on Saturday night. Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Partha Chatterjee is a portfolio holder of the club.



Chatterjee on Sunday said: "The security of the club needs to be increased. There is no political angle in connection with the incident. Police will take action."

The accused persons have also assaulted a member of the club and allegedly tried to kill him.

According to sources, on Saturday around 11:30 pm, about 40 miscreants riding around 20 motorcycles arrived in front of the club. The accused persons then entered the club and vandalised the furniture. Another group of miscreants started pelting stones on the window panes from outside. The caretaker of the club somehow managed to escape through the roof.

When the miscreants were leaving they found a local resident identified as Pannalal Ghosh who is also a club member in the area and attacked him. A miscreant hit

Ghosh on his head and fled from the spot.

Later police personnel from Netaji Nagar police station went there and started an inquiry. As the CCTV camera of the club was not working, the miscreants were not identified. However, police found several CCTV footage from

cameras installed in the area and of the Kolkata Traffic Police from where some clues were found.

Few local residents recorded the whole act on their mobile phones. According to the club members, few youths were racing on Saturday evening and while doing so hit a club member. An altercation broke out over the issue and the youths threatened the club members with dire consequences. It is suspected that the accused youths had returned to take revenge.

Deputy Commissioner of South Suburban Division, Rashid Munir Khan said: "A probe has been launched. We are trying to identify the miscreants from the CCTV footage we have got."