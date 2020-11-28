Miscreants shoot youth

Kolkata: A youth sustained injuries after being shot at by some unknown miscreants in Minta area on Friday night. The injured youth, identified as Subhankar Pal, is undergoing treatment at SSKM hospital. He was found lying unconscious, with a bullet injury, close to his house. When the incident took place, his mother was apparently not at home. On Saturday, police informed his mother about the incident. Meanwhile, investigation in the case is underway. Pal works at a bag manufacturing factory.