Miscreants shoot city businessman

Kolkata: A businessman of Burrabazar area was shot by few miscreants on Saturday evening at his shop.



Locals somehow managed to catch one of the four miscreants while police nabbed another one later.

According to sources, on Saturday evening four miscreants went to the room number 504A located on the forth floor of 165, Rabindra Sarani which is a wholesale saree selling shop.

The miscreants allegedly instructed the shop owner Ramavtar Parekh alias Ramji to hand over the cash.When Parekh denied the follow their instructions and tried to raise an alarm, one of the miscreants fired a round which hit Parekh.

Hearing sound of firing locals and other shop ow ers went to the shop and saw Parekh lying on the floor Nd few people are running out of the building. The occupants of the building chased the miscreants and managed nab one of them identified as Kishan Ram of Bikaner in Rajasthan.

Parekh was rushed to a private hospital located on Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass where he underwent surgery.

Meanwhile, Burrabazar police station was informed and when police went to the spot, Ram was handed over to police. Later cops interrogated Ram and tracked down another accused person identified as Akshay Sharma of Bikaner of Rajasthan.

The police came to know that the accused persons knew that there would be a huge amount of money at the shop on Saturday.

Thus they had planned the robbery. Police have also seized a country made improvised fire arm from the accused. Further investigation are going

on to nab the other two miscreants and find out who else is connected with

the plan.