Miscreants shoot 3 TMC workers

Kolkata: Three Trinamool Congress workers were shot by few miscreants at Jibantala in South 24-Parganas, who were hiding after committing a murder in Hooghly.



According to sources, the injured Trinamool Congress workers identified as Majed Ali Gazi, Alamgir Gazi and Moslem Molla of Dahrani village came to know that a few antisocial have taken shelter at a house of a local rickshaw puller.

When they went to check, they found no one there. Later they came to know that the miscreants were hiding at a hut adjacent to a water body used for pisciculture.

When they went to check, the accused person started firing at them. The bullets hit Trinamool Congress workers and they fell on the ground.

Hearing sound gunshots, local people went to the spot and were able to nab two of the three miscreants while trying to flee from the spot.

The injured trio was rushed to a local hospital from where they were referred to SSKM Hospital.

Later police came to know that one of the accused identified as Vishal is wanted by the Chandannagar Commissionerate in connection with a murder case in Chinsurah. Police have also seized two firearms from the accused persons.