Miscreants rob Rs 5 lakh from ATM counter

Kolkata: An ATM counter in Narayanpur under Bidhannagar City Police jurisdiction was robbed by few unknown miscreants between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.



The miscreants have managed to loot Rs 5 lakh from the ATM machine after cutting it using a gas cutter.

According to sources, on Wednesday morning, the manager of a nationalised bank having its branch in Monikhola area of Rajarhat spotted the shutter of the ATM counter down. As there were no orders issued from his end to close the ATM counter, the bank manager along with a few other employees went to check and found the machine cut open with no money in it. Later, a complaint was lodged at the Narayanpur police station.

As there were no security persons posted at the ATM counter, police are depending on the CCTV footage to find out the miscreants. It is suspected that a gang from some other adjacent state is behind the operation.

Officials of Narayanpur police station also came to know that the same sort of crime has been reported in a police station of North 24-Parganas on the same day. Primarily, it is suspected that both crimes have been committed by the same gang.

Though police have requested bank authority to provide the CCTV footage during the period from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, till Thursday night nothing was handed over to the cops.