Miscreants 'rape' 26-yr-old in flat, decamp with Rs 15L

KOLKATA: A woman was allegedly raped by unknown miscreants, who barged into her flat to loot valuables on Tuesday afternoon in the Garden Reach area. According to sources, the 26-year-old woman was alone at her home around 1 pm on Tuesday. Her parents had been to their garments' factory when the incident took place. The miscreants also looted cash worth Rs 15 lakh and other valuables from the flat.



According to sources, the woman used to stay locked up in the house when her parents used to go to their garments' factory. On Tuesday, when the woman was alone in the home, two to three miscreants broke the lock and entered the flat. Initially, the woman thought that her parents had come back. But when none called her, she came out of her room and saw the miscreants were trying to break the lock of the almirah. Seeing the woman, miscreants grabbed her hand and dragged her to another room. There, she was raped by the miscreants.

Later, the woman was tied up by the accused. The miscreants fled with cash worth Rs 15 lakh and some gold and silver jewelry. She was tied up for several hours till her parents returned. She was rushed to a doctor and was treated.

On Wednesday, a complaint was lodged at the Garden Reach police station. After registering a case, the investigation was taken over by the Detective Department. Cops are scrutinising the CCTV footage of the area to identify the miscreants. It had been suspected

that the accused persons were well informed about the family.