Miscreants open fire on anti-CAA protesters at Jalangi, 2 killed

Kolkata: Two persons were shot dead and three others were injured after some miscreants fired multiple rounds of bullets and lobbed crude bombs during a road blockade programme in protest of NRC and CAA at Jalangi in Murshidabad.



According to sources, a local citizens' forum in Jalangi which was formed after the contentious CAA was passed, had put up a road blockade

in Sahebnagar area and was protesting against NRC and CAA.

During the blockade, some unknown miscreants fired a few rounds of bullets at the gathering and fled the spot. Five persons were injured after being hit by the bullets. Locals rushed the injured to Domkal Hospital where two of the injured were declared brought dead.

The deceased persons identified as Anarul Biswas (62) and Salauddin Sheikh (23) were reportedly not a part of the protest. Biswas who reportedly is a vegetable seller was returning home when he was shot.

It has been alleged that the miscreants hurled bombs also while leaving the spot. Following the shootout, locals started agitation and vandalised some cars and set fire to a few bikes.

After the incident a huge police force went to the spot along with Rapid Action Force (RAF) led by Superintendent of Police (SP), Murshidabad Police District, Ajeet Singh Yadav and brought the situation under control.

Later Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Murshidabad Range, Mukesh Sharma also visited the spot. Police pickets have been set up in the area as tension is prevailing in Sahebnagar area.

Meanwhile, the injured persons were shifted to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital where they are still undergoing treatment. Among them, a relative of local Trinamool Congress leader Tahiruddin Sheikh also suffered a bullet injury on his leg.

Local Trinamool Congress leadership has alleged that CPI(M) and Congress are behind the attack to malign the state government.

However, CPI(M) and Congress leadership dismissed the claims by the ruling party. Sources claimed that several persons have been detained suspecting their involvement in the shootout.