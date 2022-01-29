Miscreants open fire at liquor shop, staff hurt

kolkata: Employee of a liquor shop located in Domjur of Howrah near National Highway-6 suffered bullet injuries after a few miscreants fired three rounds on Thursday night.



The incident took place around 9 pm near Alampur crossing on NH 6 in Domjur.

According to sources, around five miscreants arrived at the liquor shop, which is part of a bar-cum-restaurant.

While the miscreants were asking for liquor bottles, one of them tried to enter the shop to rob the cash counter.

Though an employee of the shop asked the miscreant not to enter the shop, he tried to open the door.

Thus, the employee pushed the miscreant. Being obstructed, the miscreant took out a firearm and shot the liquor shop employee thrice. One bullet hit on his right hand while two bullets hit on his left hand.

After firing the bullets, the miscreants fled from the spot. Later police were informed. Cops are checking the surveillance camera footage to identify the criminals.