Miscreants fire in air inside office on Sarat Bose Road; none hurt

KOLKATA: Unknown miscreants fired in the air inside an office located on Sarat Bose Road on Saturday afternoon.



According to sources, around 1 pm two persons came to the building, where an office dealing in coal business is located, in Ballygunge area on Sarat Bose road. On the ground floor, they asked the security personnel of the building about where is the office located. When the security person of the building told them that the office is located on the second floor.

After a few moments the security personnel heard a gunshot and the duo rushed out of the building and fled. Later, cops from Ballygunge police station were informed. Police collected the surveillance camera footage, where it could be seen that the accused were entering the building. It had been alleged that the duo held the security guard of the office on the second floor at gun point and asked for an officer. When they did not find the man they were looking for, they fired a round in the air and fled.

A case has been registered at the Ballygunge police station on charges of putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion (387 IPC) and criminal conspiracy (120B) along

with relevant sections of the Arms Act. Till Sunday night none was arrested.