Miscreants fire 2 rounds at Rly staff's flat

KOLKATA: Tension prevailed at the Railway Housing Complex in Santragachi on Friday morning after miscreants fired two rounds at the flat of a railway employee.



The Railway employee lives at Sanctuary View Apartment in Santragachi, which is commonly known as Railway Housing. On Friday morning at around 7 am, a few bike-borne miscreants entered a building where the railway employee, S K Behra, lives. They fired two rounds aiming at the main door of the G-1 flat and fled.

After a preliminary inquiry, cops found the bullets stuck on the door. It is being suspected that the miscreants may have had the intention to frighten Behra as he is involved in the process of tendering in the Railways.

However, cops are scrutinising the CCTV footage of the area to trace the culprits. Meanwhile, residents of the housing complex are living in fear.