Mirik subdivision in Darjeeling worst affected by torrential rains

Darjeeling: Mirik subdivision has been worst affected due to the torrential rainfall. Multiple landslides have occurred affecting a number of villages. GTA Chairman Anit Thapa visited the affected areas to take stock of the situation.



Spate in the mountain streams (jhoras) have washed away the bridges thereby affecting connectivity and cutting off villages. More than 27 families of Ramiteydanra have been relocated to a relief camp.

Thapa on Thursday visited the affected areas accompanied by LB Rai, Chiarman, Mirik Municipality and Arun Singji, Liaison Officer GTA. "We have opened up a relief camp where 27 families have been shifted. I will be sending a team of engineers to conduct a survey of the affected areas. We have to see if the damaged bridges can be repaired or alternate arrangement can be made thereby reconnecting the villages," stated Thapa.

The stretch from Panigolai near Soureni to Marma is the worst affected. Owing to the heavy rains the Kasijhora is in spate thereby causing extensive damage.

"The Kasijhora is in spate. 5 small bridges have been washed away. 81 families in four villages namely Bamrang Gaon, Dhar Gaon, Upper Soureni and Deorali are the worst affected. 21 families on Bamrang Gaon are stranded in the village as the bridge has been washed away cutting the village off. 30 years ago these area had witnessed such devastation," stated Kamal Rai of Upper Soureni.

The landslide in Ramiteydanra occurred on 23rd September evening. "We heard a rumbling sound and the landslide occurred. We send a team to review the situation and informed the SDO immediately. The SDO too rushed to the affected spot at night. He ordered the shifting of the 27 families to a temporary relief camp" stated Kumar Pradhan of the Relief Committee.

Thapa lauded the efforts of the Disaster Management committee. "They did a commendable job in shifting the 27 families to safety. All the disaster management committees under the GTA have to remain alert. We are also in constant touch with the district administration of Darjeeling and Kalimpong. In no way can we allow the loss of life" stated Thapa.

Meanwhile the National Highway 10 connecting Sikkim and Kalimpong to the plains of Siliguri that had been blocked by multiple landslides on Wednesday, reopened to traffic at around 1pm on Thursday. A single lane is open but the entire stretch remains highly vulnerable and risky.