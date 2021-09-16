Minto Park shootout case: Prime accused nabbed

KOLKATA: Police nabbed the prime accused of the Minto Park shootout case on Tuesday night.



The accused youth, Bishal Sardar of Rabindra Sarobar area, had shot Singh after Ronit Gupta alias Bongi who was arrested earlier asked for help.

On Monday, a group of people with an idol of Lord Ganesh were coming from the Deodar Street area and were going for immersion at Nimtala Ghat.

The conflict took place after Singh crossed Gupta who was riding a scooter.

Gupta was allegedly slapped by Singh. After being slapped, Gupta called others, including Sardar for help.

At the crossing of AJC Bose Road and Wood Burn Road, opposite to Gorky Sadan, Sardar and Gupta along with others stopped Singh's car.

Later, Singh was shot by Sardar. Cops are interrogating him to find out why he was keeping a firearm and from where he had procured it.

Police informed that after the firing incident, Sardar, Gupta and others riding the two wheeler fled and two immersion vehicles continued towards Nimtala Ghat.

However, controversy cropped as the organisers started for immersion violating the Covid protocols and the night curbs.

Regarding this, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Murlidhar said that the police are looking into the lapse of the local police station and necessary action will be taken after an inquiry.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the incident is underway.