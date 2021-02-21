Min's security beefed-up, may undergo one more surgery

KOLKATA: Jakir Hossain, minister of state for the Labour department may undergo another surgery at SSKM Hospital in the next couple of days. He received severe injuries on his right leg and left hand. He has been kept under observation of the 6-member medical board formed by the SSKM authorities for his treatment.



Earlier, a special team of doctors had performed nerve grafting on him. The medical board considered another surgery to repair an ankle, which was badly damaged in the blast. He has been undergoing treatment at the Trauma Care Centre of SSKM. State government has already given Z category security to Hossain. Apart from pilot car and escort care, three security personnel will always remain by the side of the minister. Hossain will also be given a bullet proof vehicle for traveling to Maoist-infested areas.

Forensic experts said IED was used during the blast at Nimtita. A 5-member forensic team visited the blast site on Friday. The bomb exploded when Hossain and some of his supporters were waiting to board a train to Kolkata from Nimtita station on Wednesday night.