Mins Bratya Basu, Rathin Ghosh & 9 MLAs take oath

KOLKATA: Two Cabinet ministers, including state Education Minister Bratya Basu and Food Minister Rathin Ghosh, along with 9 MLAs took oath on Friday afternoon. Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay administered the oath in office.



These MLAs could not take the oath earlier as they were suffering from COVID-19.

Both Basu and Ghosh could not take part in the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan on May 10 as they were suffering from Covid. Earlier, they had taken the oath virtually.

Both the ministers were present at the Assembly House on Friday and completed the procedure.

Sabitri Mitra, veteran Trinamool Congress leader, who got elected from Manickchowk in Malda took oath. She has been an MLA from 1991 to 2011. She lost in 2016. But, she won in 2021. The other MLAs who took oath include Mrityunjay Murmu, Pradip Burman, Tanmoy Ghosh, Srirupa Mitra Chowdhury among others. Satyen Roy of BJP could not take oath as he is still suffering from COVID-19.