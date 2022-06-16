Minority & autonomous colleges will not admit students at UG level through central portal

Kolkata: The minority and autonomous colleges in the state will not admit students in the undergraduate level through the central portal.Presidency University, Jadavpur University and Rabindra Bharati University will not admit students in the undergraduate level through the central portal.



The autonomous colleges under Vidyasagar University, namely, Raja L N Khan College and Panskura Banamali College will not admit students through the central portal. The colleges run by the Ramakrishna Mission like the Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira in Belur, Ramakrishna Mission Residential College, Narendrapur and Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Rahara will admit students in the undergraduate level not through the portal.

Scottish Church College, St Xavier's College, Loreto College will admit the students not through the central portal. Milli Al Ahmin College for Girls, Shri Sikshayatan College, St. Paul's Cathedral Mission College, Srirampur College, Bhowanipore Education Society College, Bengal Music College and The Indian College for Arts and Draftsmanship will admit students not through the central portal. The colleges that remain outside the central portal will admit students once the results of ISC and CBSE examinations are announced. The respective universities and colleges that remain outside the central portal will announce the admission procedure through their own portals.