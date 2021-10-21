Minorities' dev body starts online career counseling

Kolkata: The West Bengal Minorities' Development and Finance Corporation (WBMDFC) has started a weekly online career guidance programme for students.



"The online career guidance programme is conducted from 6 pm to 8 pm every Friday. It is open to all. For participation, students should check WBMDFC official website (www.wbmdfc.org)," said an official of WBMDFC.

He reiterated that the online career guidance programme is conducted to give students comprehensive information on career choices, entrance examinations for different colleges, universities, vocational institutes and scholarships.

Industry experts share experiences with the participants, who were also given the chance to put their queries on Facebook page and YouTube comment box.

The online career guidance programme is conducted on ZOOM (zoom.us/j/87048455115), YouTube (youtube.com/wbmdfcofficial) and Facebook (facebook.com/wbmdfcofficial).

The WBMDFC, in collaboration with NIFT, is also offering four courses for the students of fashion industry.

For any type of queries related with the career counseling session or admission in different courses, students can call Toll Free No. 18001202130 or WhatsApp (7439685785).